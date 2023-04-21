NYSSA MOURNS: ODOC honor guard leads ceremony at high school track meet

High school competitors and coaches paused for a moment of silence on Friday, April 21, before the start of the Glen Walker Memorial Track Meet at Nyssa High School.

The honor guard from the Oregon Department of Corrections presented the colors to honor Joseph “JJ” Johnson, a reserve corporal with the Nyssa Police Department killed on duty on Saturday, April 15. Johnson worked as a behavioral health specialist for the Corrections Department, employed at Snake River Correctional Institution.

A memorial service for Johnson is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Nyssa High School. A procession of family and official vehicles will form in Ontario on Park Boulevard at the John J. Easly Memorial Gymnasium.

At 9 a.m., the procession will travel north to Southwest 11th Avenue, then east to Southwest Fourth Street. The procession will turn west onto Southwest 18th Avenue, traveling to Oregon Highway 201 before turning to Nyssa and then south to the high school parking lot.

NOTE: The Enterprise will have full coverage through the weekend on our social channels and our website.

The honor guard for the Oregon Department of Corrections presents the colors in a ceremony on Friday, April 21, ahead of the opening of a track meet at Nyssa High School. They honored Joseph “JJ” Johnson, a Nyssa Police Department reserve corporal killed on duty Saturday, April 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

