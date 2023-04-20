Black Market Trust ready to deliver jazz tunes at Four Rivers Cultural Center

ONTARIO – Black Market Trust, a pop and vocal jazz band, will be in concert Thursday, April 27, at the Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. The show is being put on by Community Concerts of Treasure Valley and is sponsored by Farmers Mutual Telephone Company, the Western States Arts Foundation, the Oregon Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets are $20 adults and $10 for students and are available in advance at Dorsey Music in Ontario or at the gift shop at Four Rivers Cultural Center. Tickets are also available on Eventbrite through the Community Concerts Facebook page

The Los Angeles delivers a combination of the sounds of American singers and vocal groups with the romantic eastern European gypsy jazz. Gypsy jazz shares attributes of other jazz styles of music – such as swing and bebop – yet boasts its own distinctive sound and instrumentation.

The five-member Black Market Trust released an all-instrumental debut album “The Black Market Trust” in 2012.

Since then the band has cut two more albums and been featured on television. The band’s album “II” featured a Top Ten hit, a version of “Route 66,” on the adult contemporary charts.

