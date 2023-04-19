Obituaries from the Enterprise, week of April 19, 2023: Harold Dean Martin, James Blain Shurtliff, Patricia Ann Fugate

Harold Dean Martin

June 22, 1949 – April 4, 2023

Grandpa Dean was born in Ontario, Oregon, to Beryl and Opal Martin on June 22, 1949. He married the love of his life, Lou Daugherty, in 1969.

Grandpa Dean & Grandma Lou raised their three children, Bobbie, Ron and Rex on their farm in Willowcreek, Oregon. He was known to all who loved him as the go-to guy, from home repairs to mechanics, he could “Macgyver” anything. He was a man of simple pleasures. Give him a pack of smokes, a strong cup of coffee, and a fishing rod, and he was a happy man.

Grandpa Dean passed away in his home at the age of 73 following a long battle with cancer. He is survived by sisters Evelyn Dentinger, Luretta Kelso; children Bobbie (Tim), Ron, Rex (Melissa); 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Lou, parents Beryl and Opal, and brothers in law Lindy and Ben.

We will honor both Grandpa Dean and Grandma Lou with a dual graveside service at Valley View Cemetery in Vale on Saturday, April 29, at 11 a.m.

A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Sagebrush Saloon in Vale. The only tears welcome are in laughter and stories shared.

James Blain Shurtliff

Dec. 11, 1943 – March 25, 2023

Beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and dear friend passed away peacefully on March 25, 2023. He was born on Dec. 11, 1943, in Susanville, California, to the late David and Helyn Shurtliff. He was a graduate of Vale High School and then attended Oregon State University. During his time in college, he completed a two-year mission in New Zealand for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After earning a degree in meteorology, Jim served as an officer for the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, then returned to OSU for an advanced degree in business.

Jim found joy in being outdoors, frequently camping with his children and exploring many western states. He was especially fond of southern Utah and Arizona deserts and Native American culture. His love of movies was sparked at an early age as a projectionist at the Rex Theater in Vale, Oregon. Jim was a man of deep faith and built many influential relationships through the communities in which he belonged. Jim’s early years and much of adulthood reflected his strong Mormon faith. Always seeking to know more and explore the many perspectives of spirituality, over his lifetime Jim studied and practiced Buddhism, the Baháʼí faith, and the Society of Friends (Quakers).

Whether in his work or in the volunteer organizations he supported, Jim was always active in his service to others. He would be the first to arrive to fix your faucet, give you a ride or visit with you during life’s most trying times. One of the simplest and most certain offers you could count on when arriving at his place was, “Can I get you a Coke?”

Affectionate and giving by nature, Jim was known to be extra generous with his grandchildren. There was no such thing as too many desserts, hugs, toys, or time spent swimming together. His eagerness to know how you were doing and making sure you didn’t leave out any specifics of your day made him an unmatched listener. One doesn’t have to look far to see his influence and how his strengths live on through those he so generously loved.

He leaves behind two children Aaron (Kelli) Shurtliff and Tiffaney Shurtliff; five grandchildren: Tyler, Aiden, Miles, Max, and Maebel; his brother John (Carmy) Shurtliff; his twin sister Judy Hooper and nieces and nephews: Stacy, John, David, Stephen, Susan, Laura, and Amy.

He was preceded in death by his parents David and Helyn Shurtliff, and daughter, Erika Shurtliff.

A graveside service took place at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Willamette National Cemetery in Happy Valley, Oregon, with a celebration of life to following at Mt. Scott Funeral Home, 4205 SE 59th Ave., Portland. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at the Mt. Scott funeral home or through www.mtsfh.com.

Patricia “Patty” Anne Fugate

Patricia “Patty” Anne Fugate, 66, of Vale, passed away on April 16, 2023. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel – Ontario. There will be a Rosary held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Vale. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Vale. Graveside ceremonies will take place at Valley View Cemetery in Vale immediately following the funeral Mass.

