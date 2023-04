Sports scoreboard

Softball

Monday, April 10

Burns/Crane 6, Vale 0

Tuesday, April 11

Grant Union/Prairie City 20, Adrian 1

Thursday, April 13

La Grande 3, Ontario 0

La Grande 7, Ontario 5

Friday, April 14

Fruitland 13, Nyssa 2

Enterprise 11, Vale 1

Enterprise 12, Vale 9

Echo/Stanfield 14, Adrian 1

Echo/Stanfield 22, Adrian 4

Saturday, April 15

Umatilla 16, Nyssa 6

Umatilla 14, Nyssa 4

Baseball

Tuesday, April 11

Pendleton 29, Ontario 1

Pendleton 22, Ontario 2

Thursday, April 13

La Grande 10, Ontario 0

La Grande 10, Ontario 0

Friday, April 14

Fruitland 13, Nyssa 2

Enterprise 12, Vale 1

Enterprise 14, Vale 7

Pilot Rock 16, Adrian 4

Saturday, April 15

Umatilla 16, Nyssa 6

Umatilla 14, Nyssa 4

Pilot Rock 7, Adrian 0

Pilot Rock 18, Adrian 3

Track and Field

Friday, April 14 – Columbia River Invite

Girls

First – Nyssa, 129

Second – Heppner, 88

Third – Weston-McEwen, 80

Fourth – Burns, 63

Fifth – Vale, 57

Boys

First – Weston-McEwen, 111

Second – Vale, 100

Third – Nyssa, 94

Fourth – Burns, 58

Fifth – Riverside, 47

Saturday, April 15 – La Grande Invite

Girls

First – La Grande, 170

Second – Enterprise, 69

Third -Tri-Valley, 59

Fourth – Crane, 57

Fifth – Joseph, 49

Sixth – Ontario, 42 (tied with Adrian)

Boys

First La Grande, 174

Second – Tri-Valley, 66

Third – Baker, 62

Fourth – Imbler – 59

Fifth – Joseph, 43

Sixth – Crane, 42

Seventh – Ontario, 41

