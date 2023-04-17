In Nyssa, a community pauses to honor a fallen officer – one of their own

NYSSA – They came from Ontario and Nyssa and across Malheur County to pay their respects to a police officer gunned down on a side street Saturday night.

They arrived in groups and pairs and alone and shuffled across South Third Street, speaking in whispers. Some brought flowers. Others stood with friends or family and talked in low tones.

There was no formal program, just a few speakers sharing their grief.

Against the police station wall, a large wreath anchored a memorial that grew as mourners placed flowers and candles.

More than 100 people congregated outside the Nyssa Police Department in the evening of Sunday, April 16, to honor Joseph Johnson, 43, a reserve police officer shot and killed after he responded to calls of a man damaging property and making threats Saturday, April 15.

The shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Third Street and Locust Avenue. The killer fled after the shooting.

The man suspected in the shooting, Rene Castro, 36, of Nyssa was arrested Monday, April 17, in Ontario.

Nyssa Police Chief Don Ballou said the community vigil was unexpected but welcome.

“It was absolutely amazing,” said Ballou.

Ballou said his department deeply “appreciated all those folks coming in.”

“You could tell it was an important moment for them (Nyssa police officers),” he said.

Before the vigil started and as knots of people stood by, members of the Nyssa Fire Department lowered the American and Oregon flag in front of the police station to half-mast. As the vigil began, some cried, others hugged each other and listened as Johnson’s mother spoke about her son.

Ballou said as he looked out over the crowd at the vigil he realized that “they were taking the loss of hard as we were.”

“To see the majority of the community was there supporting what we do was amazing. I don’t have words to explain it. I expected us to have some strong community support but that many people caught me a bit by surprise,” said Ballou.

The vigil was organized by Vale resident Maddie Speelman-Hewitt.

Speelman-Hewitt said the death of Johnson hit close to home as her father, Bob Speelman, is a longtime local law enforcement officer. He is a detective with the Malheur County Sheriff’s Department.

“I just had this feeling, something I knew I needed to do,” said Speelman-Hewitt.

Speelman-Hewitt said she just wanted a place where “people could come and show their respects.”

“I didn’t think it was going to be as big as it was. I knew this is something Joe would do for anyone else,” said Speelman-Hewitt.

