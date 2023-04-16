Nyssa schools to operate with vigilance, superintendent says

UPDATE: 8 p.m. Sunday, April 16 – Additional security measures announced.

Nyssa schools will operate with a police presence and modified recesses in the wake of the fatal shooting Saturday of a Nyssa police officer.

Darren Johnson, superintendent of the Nyssa School District, reported in a Facebook post that schools will operate on a normal schedule on Monday, April 17.

He said, however, that “out of an abundance of caution” recesses would be modified “to limit the amount of time students spend outside.”

Parents have the option of keeping children home.

“Students will be allowed to stay home based on parents’ wishes,” he wrote, urging parents to call to excuse their child in such a circumstance.

Students at Nyssa High School will have to remain on campus during the lunch hour on Monday, the district announced Sunday evening.

“Outside doors will remain closed during the school day. A staff member will be at each exterior door to greet students and allow entry,” the district said.

“We are working closely with the city to ensure the safety of our staff and students while at school,” he wrote in another post, later confirming to the Enterprise that “we plan to have a stronger police presence around the schools tomorrow and through the week.”

“We understand that this news may be difficult for some of our students and staff to process, and we are here to offer support,” he continued. “Additional counselors will be available tomorrow and through the week for any who may need the extra emotional support.”

