Governor orders flag to half-staff to honor slain Nyssa officer

Gov. Tina Kotek on Sunday ordered flags at Oregon government buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of Nyssa Police Officer Joseph Johnson, killed while on duty on Saturday, April 15.

Johnson was shot to death while responding to a reported domestic call in Nyssa. He was a reserve police officer for the agency since 2018 and worked for the Snake River Correctional Institution.

“This is an absolute tragedy,” Kotek said in a statement Sunday, April 16. “I extend my sincere condolences to Officer Johnson’s family, friends and the public safety community who knew him well.”

She said his “service and dedication to his community and our state will not be forgotten.”

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Monday, April 17.

The nonprofit Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation is accepting donations for Johnson’s wife and two children. Donations can be made by check or online with all funds going to the family, according to a foundation official.

