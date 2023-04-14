Blazers donate for Four Rivers sports clinics

Four Rivers Community School District officials traveled to Portland recently to pick up a $7,500 check before a Trail Blazers game to pay for new indoor soccer and basketball clinics.

Tyler Swanson, Four Rivers athletic director, said the district was among 11 schools across Oregon that received a grant from the Portland Trail Blazers Foundation. This year, the foundation’s ‘Take it to court for Education’ grants totaled more than $100,000 for academic, art, athletic and community programs across the state, according to a Blazers press release.

Swanson said the Ontario district plans to use the money for clinics for all ages on soccer and basketball skills for current and future athletes. Swanson said the idea is to provide students with a safe and active environment.

“We are thankful to the Trailblazers Foundation for this generous opportunity to create more opportunities for our youth,” Swanson said.

Every year, according to the Blazers press release, the foundation awards over $100,000 in grant money each year to schools across Oregon and Clark County in Washington. Schools can apply for up to $10,000 in funding for their academic, art, athletic and community programs.

