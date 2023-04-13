Ontario chamber slates annual fundraiser dinner

ONTARIO – The annual Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce fundraiser dinner is set for Friday, April 14, at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

The event begins with a social hour at 5 p.m. and the steak dinner that starts at 6 p.m.

“It is really a good chance, communitywide, to come out and see each other and enjoy a nice steak dinner,” said John Breidenbach, chamber president and CEO.

Tickets for the event are $30 and can be purchased at the chamber office at 251 S.W. 9th St.

Matsy’s Restaurant will provide the food and the event will offer live and silent auctions.

“It is definitely our biggest fundraiser,” said Breidenbach.

Breidenbach said there will be about 40 items for the live auction and 125 silent auction items.

For more information contact Breidenbach at 541-889-8012.

