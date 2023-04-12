Coming up: Books, history and more top calendar in Malheur County

Here are some of the events and activities coming up in Malheur County communities this month.

HISTORY: Bob Butler will present a program on the old Vale brick factory, operated by Oregon Clay Products Inc., at the April 13 meeting of the Malheur Country Historical Society.

The Vale brickworks operated from 1946 until its liquidation in 1960, producing bricks that were sold across the Northwest. Some of the houses and commercial structures using Vale bricks can still be seen today.

Butler is a longtime local lawyer, Malheur County native and president of the society. The meeting will be at the Vale Seniors and Community Center, 100 Longfellow St., and begins with lunch at 11:30 a.m. The meal costs $12.

BOOKS: “The Radium Girls,” by Kate Moore, will be discussed by the Vale Book Club at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the home of Carol Spears, 683 Cottage St. S. Twilla Hayden will facilitate the discussion of the book, which is subtitled “the Dark Story of America’s Shining Women.”

This is the story of young women whose health was destroyed by radium poisoning from their jobs applying luminous paint to watch dials. The dangers were ignored by the corporations and medical officials. This dangerous work started with the advent of World War I, and the problems were not resolved until 1928. Legal actions that stemmed from their suffering eventually brought changes to industry laws.

“The Giver of Stars,” by JoJo Moyes, is the book selection for the May 4 meeting. For information about the group, call Lucy Hutchens, 208-739-6954, or Marge Mitchell, 208-739-6777, for information.

Note: Book information from Amazon Books online.

ELK: The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Banquet is set for Saturday, April 15, from 5 to 10 p.m. at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario.

Tickets are $115 for a couple and $75 for an individual. The event will include a live and silent auction and a raffle. For more information and to purchase a ticket, contact Craig at 208-739-7795 or go online to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Snake River Chapter.

MEETINGS

Thursday, April 13

• Vale Oregon Irrigation District board meeting, 1 p.m., 521 A St. W. Information: 541-473-3243.

Sunday, April 16

• Bingo at Vale American Legion Post 96, 436 Main St. N., 2 p.m.

• Democrats of Malheur County meeting, 4:30 p.m., Riverbend Place Community Room, 998 Fortner St., Ontario. On the agenda: electing delegates to State Central Committee meeting in La Grande in May. Information: Lucy Hutchens, 208-739-6954.

Tuesday, April 18

• Pioneer Nursing Home Health District board meeting, 3 p.m., Vale Senior and Community Center, 100 Longfellow St. S.

Wednesday, April 19

• Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., County Courthouse, Vale.

