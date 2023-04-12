City orders independent investigation into Nyssa Fire Department

NYSSA – Nyssa city officials have initiated an independent investigation into the Nyssa Fire Department but won’t release any details until the probe is complete.

Jim Maret, Nyssa city manager, confirmed last week an investigation is underway but said he can’t comment on the subject of the inquiry.

“It is an active investigation and I can’t give you anything on it. There are a lot of different parts to this thing and I can’t reveal stuff because it could get us sued,” said Maret.

The investigation appears to stem from an action last fall when Nyssa firefighters attempted to vote Chief Eric Menchaca out of his position. The firefighters voted to elect Dusty Simpson as chief but he never stepped into the position.

Now, Menchaca is on paid administrative leave and assistant fire chief Marvin Seuell is in command. Menchaca, who was put on leave in December, remains chief, said Maret.

Menchaca is a part-time city employee who is paid a stipend of $749.16 a month but receives no benefits. Maret said the city pays half of the stipend while the Nyssa Rural Fire Department pays the other half.

Contacted Friday, Menchaca said he had “nothing to share at this time,” about the investigation.

Maret said the Nyssa Police Department initially began the investigation but the city later decided to hire an independent investigator. Maret didn’t release the name of the independent investigator.

Maret said he expects the investigation to be complete in the next few weeks.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

