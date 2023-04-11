Sports scoreboard

Softball

Thursday, March 23

Vale 9, Payette 8

Friday, March 24

Parma 10, Nyssa 6

Nyssa 16, Greenleaf, 11

Vale 14, Union/Cove 4

Owhyee 12, Ontario 7

Borah 15, Ontario 9

Baseball

Tuesday, March 21

Parma 13, Vale 5

Thursday, March 23

Baker/Powder Valley 14, Nyssa 0

Marsh Valley 14, Nyssa 1

Vale 9, North Fremont 8

Weiser 8, Ontario 6

Friday, March 24

Marsing 4, Nyssa 3

Ontario 11, Vale 1

Saturday, March 25

Filer 4, Nyssa 2

Weiser 11, Vale 1

North Fremont 13, Ontario 0

Track and Field

Tuesday, March 21 – Vale, Baker, Ontario Tri-Meet

Girls

First – Baker, 110

Second – Nyssa, 95

Third – Vale, 59

Fourth – Ontario, 45

Fifth – Adrian, 39

Boys

First – Baker, 118

Second – Vale, 90

Third – Nyssa, 73

Fourth – Ontario, 32 (tied with Adrian)

