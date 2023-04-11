Sports scoreboard

Softball
Thursday, March 23
Vale 9, Payette 8
Friday, March 24
Parma 10, Nyssa 6
Nyssa 16, Greenleaf, 11
Vale 14, Union/Cove 4
Owhyee 12, Ontario 7
Borah 15, Ontario 9
Baseball
Tuesday, March 21
Parma 13, Vale 5
Thursday, March 23
Baker/Powder Valley 14, Nyssa 0
Marsh Valley 14, Nyssa 1
Vale 9, North Fremont 8
Weiser 8, Ontario 6
Friday, March 24
Marsing 4, Nyssa 3
Ontario 11, Vale 1
Saturday, March 25
Filer 4, Nyssa 2
Weiser 11, Vale 1
North Fremont 13, Ontario 0
Track and Field
Tuesday, March 21 – Vale, Baker, Ontario Tri-Meet
Girls
First – Baker, 110
Second – Nyssa, 95
Third – Vale, 59
Fourth – Ontario, 45
Fifth – Adrian, 39
Boys
First – Baker, 118
Second – Vale, 90
Third – Nyssa, 73
Fourth – Ontario, 32 (tied with Adrian)
