Malheur River at Vale receding Tuesday, cresting just below flood stage

The Malheur River in Vale, rising rapidly with snow melt and rain, crested Tuesday morning just below flood stage, according to the National Weather Service.

The gauge on the river, just east of the highway bridge, showed the river reached 18.9 feet at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Flood stage is 19.5 feet.

Authorities on Monday night issued a warning for farmland flooding between Vale and Ontario, project the river would hit flood stage.

In recent years, the highest crest recorded for the Malheur was 16.45 feet on March 25, 2019. National Weather Service records show the historic crest was 24.58 feet in Feb. 24, 1957.