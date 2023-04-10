Sheriff’s office issues flood watch along sections of the Vale Irrigation District system

VALE – The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office has issued a flood watch along the canals and irrigation levees in the Vale Irrigation District for Monday, April 10.

The Vale Irrigation District will release water from the Bully Creek Dam at a rate of 1,200-feet-per-second and that could trigger brush and other debris to wash down and choke off the flow along sections of the district’s levee system.

“It may not be anything but more water is going through the levee and it could keg up in some areas and cause some problems. There are choke points that need to be watched,” said Lt. Rich Harriman, Malheur County Emergency Services director.

Harriman said the key areas to watch are between Bully Creek Dam and where Bully Creek flows into the Malheur River.

