Winning photos capture scenes of Malheur County for Discover guide

A local photographer’s shot of the Malheur River will grace the cover of the Malheur Enterprise’s 2023 Discover travel and business guide.

The photo, taken by Brittany White of Ontario, shows clouds reflected in the calm waters, as seen in the Butte Drive area between Vale and Ontario.

The image was the top winner in this year’s Discover photo contest, earning White a $100 gift card.

Others recognized by the judges include Gina Lewis of Vale, second place for her image taken in Leslie Gulch; and Riley Bradford of Vale, third place for a backlit portrait of a speckled cow-calf pair. Each received a $50 gift certificate, as did Maria Vargas, who got honorable mention for a photo of the Glory Hole at Owyhee Dam.

All of the images will be featured in the 2023 Discover.

The magazine-style guide introduces visitors to the area attractions in Malheur County and showcases local businesses and services. Copies of the 2022 guide are available at the Enterprise office, and the new issue will be published and distributed to visitor centers and local businesses in late April.

Rock formations tower above hikers in Leslie Gulch in this photo by Gina Lewis.

A backlit shot of a speckled cow and calf, by Riley Bradford, was among the photos selected by the judges in this year’s contest.

Maria Vargas shot this photo of the famed Glory Hole, high and dry in winter.

