TVCC students to see a tuition hike next year

With student tuition at $111 per credit, the proposed rate hike will bring the college’s tuition to $114 per credit. The school’s board on Tuesday, March 21, also approved increasing its universal fee per credit by $1 to $17.

Factored in with other fees, including an activity and capital project fee, the total estimated per-credit tuition costs are just under $138, according to Shirley Haidle, TVCC’s vice president of administrative services. Additionally, those taking an online course would pay $15 per credit and $7 for a class based in Idaho.

The board decided on the hike as part of its budget process later this year. Haidle said the rate increases would help balance the college’s 2023-24 budget and raise the college revenue by over $100,000 per year.

According to Haidle, the $114 per-credit tuition rate would be lower than Oregon’s 2022-23 community college average.

Haidle told the board that most colleges in Oregon have approved tuition increases or are considering them for the 2023-24 school year. She said just one college intends to leave its tuition unchanged but is still considering raising course and program fees, while seven are proposing $2 increases, and three are mulling $3. In addition, Haidle said four are discussing $5 and $6 per credit tuition hikes.

TVCC has raised its tuition by $4 per credit since the 2019-20 school year.

Haidle said she learned of the other colleges’ intentions at a recent meeting of Oregon business managers.

According to Haidle’s report to the board, tuition and fees make up about one-third of the college’s general fund. According to the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, a full-time TVCC student’s average tuition and fees in 2022 were $5,895.

