Nyssa News: Groomer gives local pets new look

Shannon Walsh is the owner of a new business in Nyssa, The Renowned Hound, at 409 Main St..

Shannon is a dog groomer who got her start in the grooming business while still in high school when she obtained a job bathing dogs for a groomer in Eagle, Idaho. She continued working as an apprentice and after eight years started her own business, first in Meridian and later purchasing an existing grooming business in Boise.

She has had the business in the Boise area for 10 years, even after moving to Adrian eight years ago. The commute prompted her to start looking for a place in the Nyssa/Adrian area to relocate the business.

Grooming is by appointment only and includes a bath, brush out, toenails and trim. She also has dryers to dry the fur, and the dogs leave wearing a new scarf. Shannon said she “enjoys working with animals” and “can’t imagine doing anything else.”

• Marilynn’s Pickets and Patchwork is settling in at their new location, 413 Main St. There are two rooms of fabric, patterns, books and notions as well as a classroom. Bring in your UFOs (unfinished objects) and enjoy a day of sewing.

An updated Facebook page is coming with class and event information. Marilynn’s is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

• The Nyssa Elementary PTO just completed its annual spring fundraiser. For the second year in a row, students sold Bulldog Cards. The fundraiser was a huge success as sales came to more than $7,000!

This fundraiser would not have been possible without the incredible support of local businesses. Munk Family Dental sponsored the design and printing of the cards. Following are businesses providing deals on the cards: Cattle Drive Coffee & Grill; Nyssa Mercantile; Cakes by Idalia; Las Esmeraldas; M&W Express; Froerer Farms; 710 Bowling Alley; Papa Murphy’s, Ontario; Sugar Momma; B&W Car Wash, Ontario.

Proceeds go towards a variety of needs the elementary school teachers and students have throughout the year, including field trips, classroom supplies, and equipment.

Businesses, students, parents, and teachers all came together to make this a success. Thank you for making Nyssa a great town to live and raise children.

To submit Nyssa news, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]

