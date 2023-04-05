Coming up: Easter egg hunts, history talk and more in Malheur County

The Vale Lions Club will conduct an Easter egg hunt at Vale’s Wadleigh Park, Saturday, April 8, beginning at 1 p.m.

Last year the annual egg pursuit attracted between 150 and 200 youngsters, said Vale Lions Club member Tom Vialpando.

Vialpando said the club is seeking donations of plastic eggs with candy inside. The donated eggs can be delivered to Vale City Hall by Friday. The club is also seeking donations of stuffed Easter bunnies or animals.

In Adrian, the town’s annual Easter egg hunt, also sponsored by the local Lions Club, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Two Rivers Park.

In Ontario, Albertsons and Ashley Homestore will sponsor an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 8, at noon in the parking lot in front of the furniture store.

For questions on the Ontario event, contact Ashley Homestore at 541-823-0013.

Also coming up in Malheur County:

ELK: The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Banquet is set for Saturday, April 15, from 5 to 10 p.m. at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario.

Tickets are $115 for a couple and $75 for an individual. The event will include a live and silent auction and a raffle.

For more information and to purchase a ticket, contact Craig at 208-739-7795 or go online to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Snake River Chapter.

HISTORY: Bob Butler will present a program on the old Vale brick factory, operated by Oregon Clay Products Inc., at the April 13 meeting of the Malheur Country Historical Society.

The Vale brickworks operated from 1946 until its liquidation in 1960, producing bricks that were sold across the Northwest. Some of the houses and commercial structures using Vale bricks can still be seen today.

Butler is a longtime local lawyer, Malheur County native and president of the society.

The meeting will be at the Vale Seniors and Community Center, 100 Longfellow St., and begins with lunch at 11:30 a.m. The meal costs $12.

RETIRING: A retirement party for Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe is set for Friday, May 5, at the Ontario Elks Lodge, 20 S.W. 3rd St. The dinner costs $35 per person, to cover baron of beef dinner, dessert, gratuity and gift. Reservations are requested by April 25 to Amber Campbell, 208-230-5699. In February, Wolfe announced his retirement, effective in April. He has been sheriff since 2011.

SHINDIG: The ninth annual Veteran Services fundraiser dance and auction is set for Saturday, May 13, in the Red Barn at the Malheur County Fairgrounds, 795 N.W. 9th St., Ontario. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. There will be food trucks, a general store, live auction and a lesson in line dancing starts at 6 p.m. The live music will begin at 8:15 p.m. This dance is for age 18 and older. Admission is $20 per person at the door.

MEETINGS

Wednesday, April 5

• Vale American Legion Post 96 meeting 436 Main St. N., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11

• Vale Senior Center board meeting, 10 a.m., 100 Longfellow St. S.

• Warmsprings Irrigation District board meeting, 8 p.m., 334 Main St. N., Vale.

Wednesday, April 12

• Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., County Courthouse, Vale.

Send event information to [email protected]

