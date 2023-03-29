Obituary: Patricia Joy Brown Ackerman

Patricia Joy Brown Ackerman

Sept. 15, 1945 – March 14, 2023

Patricia Joy Brown Ackerman, 77, of Ontario, Oregon, peacefully achieved her angel wings on March 14 after a brief battle with pneumonia. Patty was born to Dale and Edith Brown on Sept. 15, 1945, in Bonanza, Oregon. Those who knew Patty would attest to her incredible strength and determination, beginning at birth. She came into the world when she was ready but likely before her parents were. Dale was forced to stop at Edith’s sister house on the way to the hospital, shortly after Patty came with help from her father and aunt Audrey.

Patty grew up in Rome, Oregon, beneath the tall popular trees along the Owyhee River on the family ranch. She went to a one room school in Rome with several lifelong friends. She was proud and honored to carry many friendships through grade school all the way through to high school in Jordan Valley and with a few even attending Link’s business School together in Boise. Patty moved back to Jordan Valley after business school to wait tables and were she met her husband, Terry Jr. Ackerman, who had came home from Wyoming to visit the family. They went on one date before Terry went back to Wyoming, where he wrote her a letter proposing. Patty sold her car and belongings and jumped on a Grey Hound bus and headed for Wyoming.

Terry and Patty were married on Feb. 13, 1967, in Buffalo, Wyoming, where they lived for several years before returning to the Jordan Valley area working on various ranches, and after several years, started their family. Jody and Robin grew up at Reynolds Creek and then Oreana at the Spivey Ranch. In 1988, the family moved to Westfall, Oregon. Patty once again supported Terry as his primary cowboy, cook, truck driver, and partner. She rode every mile, knew every cow and still put on amazing meals for crews and neighbors. Adopting kids along the way giving them love, support and guidance in her own way.

Patty and Terry moved to Bruneau and worked for Simplot for a number of years once their girls were grown and on their own. Patty loved being a grandmother and a great-grandmother more than anything. She cherished each one. Every year for April Fools’ Day, she would prank at least one of her grandson’s, usually Will.

Terry and Patty finished their ranching careers on a ranch in Rye Valley but due to health problems they moved to Ontario to be closer to their grandchildren.

Patty took care of Terry as his dementia worsened until his death in 2021, which left her heartbroken. As Patty’s last days were upon her, the strength, grace and dignity remained. Even though she was incredible tired, she took the time on her deathbed to touch more lives. She spoke to each person that came, and there were so very many. She smiled, she shared memories and advise. She was kind and graceful in her last days, just as she was throughout her life. She also continued to touch lives through to her last breath. Her strength and spunk stayed with her, and she wanted to leave for heaven to make sure Terry was behaving himself.

Patty is survived by her daughters, Jody (Rob) Holmes of Nampa, Idaho, Robin (Gus) Bezates Ontario; sister Lois Murray; brothers-in-law, Pat Payne, Dwight (Christy) Ackerman, Gary (Lynn) Ackerman and Don Oeleis; sisters-in-law Linda Brown, Cindy (Del) Hussey; grandchildren John Bezates (Selby Wright), Cody Holmes (Samantha Moore), Will (Haley) Bezates; Jacob Holmes (Hannah Bell); as well as the great-grandchildren that she loved so much, Gray Lee Bezates, Gus John Bezates and Dallas Ann Bezates.

A reunion in heaven included her husband of 54 years, Terry Ackerman Jr.; parents Dale and Edith Brown; in-laws Terry Ackerman Sr. and Opal Ackerman; siblings Butch Brown, Danice Payne; and sister-in-law Kathy Oeleis.

She is and always will be an inspiration and will remain in our hearts forever. Services will held on April 1, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Jordan Valley Lion’s Den. A graveside service will be held but there will be no seating, all are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Jordan Valley Cemetery for historic headstone restoration.

