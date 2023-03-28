After a cold start, runners are plenty warm after Owyhee Off-Road Challenge

ADRIAN – More than 400 people converged on Adrian Saturday to compete in the annual Owyhee Off-Road Challenge.

This year’s turnout was the largest ever, said race director Nickie Shira.

“We had 530 people register and 460 that showed and finished the run,” said Shira.

About 100 volunteers helped stage the event, said Shira.

“The biggest thing walking away is I am so proud of our community. We hear from so many runners that say ‘You guys really do it right,’” said Shira.

Proceeds from the event, put on by the Adrian Sports Boosters, will be directed toward buying equipment for the new Adrian High School track, which is now under construction.

The event, which began in 2015, consists of a five-kilometer, 10-kilometer, 55-kilometer and half marathon race.

The only minor challenge this year, said Shira, was the cold.

“The 55k ultra starts at 7:30 a.m. in the morning and the water in the cups at the first-aid station froze,” said Shira.

Jessica Barker,of Enterprise won the womens 55K race with a time of 5 hours, 34 minutes while Anthony Jacobs of Boise claimed first place in the mens 55K with a time of 4 hours, 25 minutes.

Top three finishers

55K women – 1. Jessica Barker, Enterprise, 5.34.50. 2. Elizabeth Hingley, Boise, 5.49.36. 3. Amelia Cuomo, Ontario, 6.01.03.

55K men – 1. Anthony Jacobs, Boise, 4.25.14. 2. Justin Alpaugh, Chubbuck (Id), 5.05.07. 3. William Bentley, Bend, 5.24.07.

Half Marathon women – 1. Megan Lacy, Boise, 1.26.46. 2. Emily Gartland, Boise, 1.49.08. 3. Megan Doyle, Boise, 1.49.38.

Half Marathon men – 1. Nathaniel Souther, Boise, 1.19.57. 2. Jackson Brill, Bend, 1. 20.15. 3. Alexis Martinez, Caldwell, 1.23.21.

10K women – 1. Danielle Marquette, Nampa, 41.15. 2. Amber Tookey, Boise, 41.18. 3. Owyhee Harguess, Enterprise, 50.38.

10K men – 1. Noah Riplay, Boise, 39. 46. 2. Grant Steward, Boise, 39.50. 3. Nicholas Hartley, Nyssa, 40.14.

5K women – 1. Adalyn Bello, Eagle, 21.25. 2. Presley Speelmon, Adrian, 22.20. 3. Alianna Bello, Eagle, 24.30.

5K men – 1. Ryan Meyer, Boise, 19.14. 2. Jose Deleon, Nyssa, 20.50. 3. Julio Santana, Nyssa, 20.51.

–Pat Caldwell, the Enterprise

Emily Gartland competes in the half marathon portion of the seventh annual Owyhee Off-Road Challenge in Adrian on Saturday, March 25. She finished second in the women’s division. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A runner hits the ridge above the Snake River in the 55K event in the seventh annual Owyhee Off-Road Challenge in Adrian on Saturday, March 25. The 55K drew 27 competitors. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Allison MacLean competes in the 55K portion of the seventh annual Owyhee Off-Road Challenge in Adrian on Saturday, March 25. She finished fourth in the women’s division. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A runner hits the ridge above the Snake River in the 55K event in the seventh annual Owyhee Off-Road Challenge in Adrian on Saturday, March 25. The 55K drew 27 competitors. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Volunteers serve runners at Two Rivers Park during the seventh annual Owyhee Off-Road Challenge in Adrian on Saturday, March 25. (LORENA APPLEBY/Special to the Enterprise)

A runner heads to the finish during the seventh annual Owyhee Off-Road Challenge in Adrian on Saturday, March 25. (LORENA APPLEBY/Special to the Enterprise)

A runner hits the ridge above the Snake River in the 55K event in the seventh annual Owyhee Off-Road Challenge in Adrian on Saturday, March 25. The 55K drew 27 competitors.(ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Volunteers serve runners at Two Rivers Park during the seventh annual Owyhee Off-Road Challenge in Adrian on Saturday, March 25. (LORENA APPLEBY/Special to the Enterprise)

Elizabeth Hingley (left), Jessica Barker and Amelia Cuomo display their winner’s medals after competing in the seventh annual Owyhee Off-Road Challenge in Adrian on Saturday, March 25. Barker won the women’s 55K event in 5:34.50. (LISA APPLEBY/Special to the Enterprise)

Owyhee Harguess (left), Amber Tookey and Danielle Marquette display their winner’s medals after competing in the seventh annual Owyhee Off-Road Challenge in Adrian on Saturday, March 25. Marquette won the event in 41:15.81 (LISA APPLEBY/Special to the Enterprise)

Volunteers serve runners at Two Rivers Park during the seventh annual Owyhee Off-Road Challenge in Adrian on Saturday, March 25. (LISA APPLEBY/Special to the Enterprise)

Bailey Bingham competes in the half marathon portion of the seventh annual Owyhee Off-Road Challenge in Adrian on Saturday, March 25. She finished fifth in the women’s division. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Runners reach the ridge above the Snake River in the 10K event in the seventh annual Owyhee Off-Road Challenge in Adrian on Saturday, March 25. The 10K drew 166 competitors.(ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A runner hits the ridge above the Snake River in the 10K event in the seventh annual Owyhee Off-Road Challenge in Adrian on Saturday, March 25. The 10K drew 166 competitors.(ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A runner passes along the remote course of the seventh annual Owyhee Off-Road Challenge in Adrian on Saturday, March 25. (EVELYNNE DITTMER/Special to the Enterprise)

A volunteer guides a runner in the 10K event in the seventh annual Owyhee Off-Road Challenge in Adrian on Saturday, March 25. The 10K drew 166 competitors.(ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Spencer Batt competes in the half marathon portion of the seventh annual Owyhee Off-Road Challenge in Adrian on Saturday, March 25. He finished 10th in the men’s division. (EVELYNNE DITTMER/Special to the Enterprise)

Supporters cheer on runners in the seventh annual Owyhee Off-Road Challenge in Adrian on Saturday, March 25. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

