Wanted: Workers and trees in the Enterprise Classifieds, week of March 22, 2023

Here are some classified ad listings from the March 22, 2023 Malheur Enterprise.

******

General Ranch Work

Help feed cattle • Help with calving • Full time

Possible housing.208-741-6850

******

Wanted Ranch Hand

Job consists of general farm work:

Irrigating – pivots – wheel lines – feeding & working cattle – fencing, haying

Housing provided. Good wages, based on experience. Year-round job.

208-739-0475 • Talk to Sam

******

House for Rent

Located in Nyssa, OR

Nice two bedroom house, attach single garage,

Great neighborhood

Big backyard

No pets

$1,000 deposit, $1,000 a month

Call for appt 209-404-9072

*****

WANTED: I buy large Black Walnut trees as well as other large hardwoods.

I am NOT interested in the removal of healthy shade trees, rather, I purchase trees that must come down for other reasons such as safety, health, or construction.

When a Walnut tree dies, it loses over half its value within one year due to the cracking of the trunk. Call Anthony @ River Valley Woodworks @ 208-559-1651

*****

