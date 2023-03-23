Wanted: Workers and trees in the Enterprise Classifieds, week of March 22, 2023

Here are some classified ad listings from the March 22, 2023 Malheur Enterprise.
General Ranch Work
Help feed cattle • Help with calving • Full time
Possible housing.208-741-6850
Wanted Ranch Hand
Job consists of general farm work:
Irrigating – pivots – wheel lines – feeding & working cattle – fencing, haying
Housing provided. Good wages, based on experience. Year-round job.
208-739-0475 • Talk to Sam
House for Rent
Located in Nyssa, OR
Nice two bedroom house, attach single garage,
Great neighborhood
Big backyard
No pets
$1,000 deposit, $1,000 a month
Call for appt 209-404-9072
WANTED: I buy large Black Walnut trees as well as other large hardwoods.
I am NOT interested in the removal of healthy shade trees, rather, I purchase trees that must come down for other reasons such as safety, health, or construction.
When a Walnut tree dies, it loses over half its value within one year due to the cracking of the trunk. Call Anthony @ River Valley Woodworks @ 208-559-1651
