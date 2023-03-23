Coming Up: Yard sale in Nyssa, mural session in Vale

NYSSA: Don’t forget St. Bridget’s Yard Sale this weekend from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, March 24-25.

Stop by for the bargains in the yard sale and enjoy a delicious cinnamon roll. St. Bridget’s is at 504 Locust Ave. in Nyssa.

MURALS: The Vale Heritage Reflections Mural Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Vale Seniors and Community Center, 100 Longfellow St. S.

Membership is free and all are welcome to join in the discussion of efforts to restore and preserve Vale’s historical murals, featured on buildings throughout town.

Correspondent Susan Barton contributed to this article.

Send event notices to [email protected]

