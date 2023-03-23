Big night in Nyssa as crowd backs Support the Court

NYSSA – More than 800 people converged on the Nyssa High School gym Tuesday, March 21, for the annual Support the Court event.

Organizer Nancy Menges said the event was “amazing.”

“We had a record number of athletes,” said Menges.

The basketball game is a yearly contest where differently-abled students from Vale, Ontario and Nyssa compete.

The event is staged by a host of volunteers, said Menges.

“What is important is these young people are getting to do something special they’d never have an opportunity to do. That is what is so important to them and especially to their families,” said Menges.

More than 40 differently-disabled youth participated in the game. Differently-abled athletes are paired with players from local high school basketball teams who help them play the game.

“It was so much fun and we are so blessed,” said Menges.

–Pat Caldwell, the Enterprise

Joseluis Chavez (front) and Eric Nicholson head for the court and competition in the Support the Court event at Nyssa High School on Tuesday, March 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Players ready for competition in the Support the Court event gather at Nyssa High School on Tuesday, March 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Jazel Santana heads for the court and competition in the Support the Court event at Nyssa High School on Tuesday, March 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Michael Menges heads for the court and competition in the Support the Court event at Nyssa High School on Tuesday, March 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Eric Nicholson (front) and Zeke Mendes get ready competition in the Support the Court event at Nyssa High School on Tuesday, March 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Scouts present the colors Players at the Support the Court event at Nyssa High School on Tuesday, March 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Olivia Mulvaney, followed by Autumn Baker, heads for the court and competition in the Support the Court event at Nyssa High School on Tuesday, March 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Michael Menges takes a shot during competition in the Support the Court event at Nyssa High School on Tuesday, March 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Joseluiz Chavez takes a shot during competition in the Support the Court event at Nyssa High School on Tuesday, March 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Arlette Elizondo, backed by Pedro Castro, controls the ball during competition in the Support the Court event at Nyssa High School on Tuesday, March 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Damian Gomez considers a shot during competition in the Support the Court event at Nyssa High School on Tuesday, March 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

The crowd gets some entertainment during a break in the Support the Court event at Nyssa High School on Tuesday, March 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

William Farr considers his next move during competition in the Support the Court event at Nyssa High School on Tuesday, March 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Eric Nicholson gets the ball during competition in the Support the Court event at Nyssa High School on Tuesday, March 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Lili Borrego watches the competition in the Support the Court event at Nyssa High School on Tuesday, March 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Dayten Cunha controls the ball during competition in the Support the Court event at Nyssa High School on Tuesday, March 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Olivia Mulvaney, with an assist from Autumn Baker, moves the ball during competition in the Support the Court event at Nyssa High School on Tuesday, March 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Nathanael Rozsa looks to pass in competition in the Support the Court event at Nyssa High School on Tuesday, March 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Steven Littlefield and Catthrynn Michael perform with the Nyssa Elementary Dance Team during the Support the Court event at Nyssa High School on Tuesday, March 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Avory Bolden, Payton Hartley, and Isabelle Prado perform with the Nyssa Elementary Dance Team during the Support the Court event at Nyssa High School on Tuesday, March 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Ahtziri Tapia Saucedo, Aliyah Mondragon Ponce and Analia Medrano perform with the Nyssa Elementary Dance Team during the Support the Court event at Nyssa High School on Tuesday, March 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Aliyah Mondragon Ponce and Analia Medrano perform with the Nyssa Elementary Dance Team during the Support the Court event at Nyssa High School on Tuesday, March 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

