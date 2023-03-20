Annual Support the Court basketball game slated at Nyssa High School

NYSSA – The Nyssa High School gym will be filled with fun Tuesday, March 21, when the annual Support the Court basketball game kicks off at 6 p.m.

The game is a yearly contest where differently-abled students from Vale, Ontario and Nyssa compete on the hardcourt.

The game hit a two-year hiatus because of the Covid pandemic but was renewed in 2022.

This year more than 40 differently-disabled youth will participate in the game, said organizer Nancy Menges.

“This is our record year. I think we had 30 last year. The kids are really excited,” said Menges.

The students will be paired with players from local high school basketball teams who will help them play the game.

Admission to the game is free, but those who attend are asked to bring a non-perishable canned food item to be delivered to local food banks and pantries.

For more information, contact Nancy Menges at (503) 863-7939.

