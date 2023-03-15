Nyssa News: New restaurant opens, laundry gets new look, equipment

It’s exciting when a new business comes to town. Nyssa has new and remodeled businesses to celebrate.

Mama J’s on Main is a new restaurant located at 208 East Main St., across from the sugar factory. Owner Jodie Craft is excited to be in Nyssa and “humbled by the support of the community.”

Mama J’s features wings, pizza, burgers, pasta, soup, salad, authentic cheesesteak sandwiches and more. A native of Philadelphia, Jodie knows what it takes to make an authentic Philly Cheesesteak including the all-important roll. She has authentic “Amoroso” rolls brought in from Philadelphia.

Jodie met her husband, David, while they were in the Army. David is from Middleton, Idaho, and they currently live in Parma. While cheesesteaks are Jodie’s favorite item on the menu, David goes for the chicken sandwich that “has everything” on it.

After our interview, they sent me home with an order of Mama J’s Kettle Chips, both the Pepper Garlic and Chesapeake. Just the right spice blend – I’m hooked! David and Jodie report the most popular items so far have been the Habanero Bacon Burger and the finger steaks. They hand-press their burgers, and the finger steaks are fresh, not frozen, and are hand-breaded, using locally sourced beef.

“If you haven’t been in, we look forward to meeting you,” said Jodie. Mama J’s on Main is a proud sponsor of the Malheur County Spelling Bee and looks forward to being involved in the Nyssa community.

They are seeking additional employees; check their webpage at mamajsonmain.com to apply or message their Facebook page. Mama J’s is open seven days a week and offer dine-in, carryout and delivery.

Nyssa Laundry is a self-serve laundry on the corner of North 3rd Street and Bower Avenue. Owner Tyrell Erlebach gave a grand tour of the facility, which has been completely remodeled and has a newly paved parking lot. Inside, there’s a new electrical system, new light fixtures, flooring and all new washers and dryers.

The machines are heavy-duty and built for larger families, with a variety of washers holding up to 10 loads and dryers with an 80-pound capacity. Lest you think that will involve a lot of quarters, each machine is equipped with credit/debit card readers and can utilize Apple pay. The laundry is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Nyssa PTO Fundraiser: Nyssa Elementary students are selling Bulldog Cards offering discounts at local businesses.

Cards cost $20, with discounts listed worth much more. Cards are available from students or by emailing the Parent Teacher Organization, [email protected]

If you want to support students in earning prizes but do not want to purchase a card, $10 cash donations are accepted.

The PTO thanks these businesses for supporting the cards: Cattle Drive Coffee & Grill, Las Esmeraldas Restaurant, Nyssa Mercantile, Cakes by Idalia, M&W Express, Froerer Farms, Munk Family Dental, 710 Split Bowling Alley, Papa Murphy’s, Sugar Momma, B&W Car Wash.

The fundraiser runs through March 20. Students will be rewarded for sales and donations. Prize levels include scratch off tickets, a movie at the high school, a drawing for some big prizes, and a day as the principal and lunch with Resource Officer Rodriguez. The top seller will win a pass for two at Wahooz!

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]