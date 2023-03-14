As filing deadline nears, only a few local candidates have filed for May election

VALE – The last day for candidates to file for the May election in Malheur County is 5 p.m. Thursday, March 16.

Seats are open on everything from the Treasure Valley Community College Board to Ontario Rural Road District No. 3. Voters will have 68 seats on their May 16 ballot.

As of Monday, March 13, 35 seats had no candidate yet. In 33 races, the lone candidate is typically the incumbent.

Incumbents Betty Carter and Stephen Crow have filed for reelection to the community college board but two other incumbents, Cheryl Cruson and Mark Wettstein have not yet filed. No candidate was listed for their seats.

No candidates have filed for the three open seats on the Ontario School Board. Incumbents Craig Geddes, Eddie Melendrez and Eric Evans are up for re-election but have not filed. No candidates had filed for the three seats up on the Nyssa School Board and two on the Vale School Board.

Information about candidates is being updated daily on the website of Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter. The website also provides instructions on how to seek office, including an online form to file for office.

Ballots for the election will be mailed by April 26.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.