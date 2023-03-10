The average home price in Ontario increased by nearly 50% over the last five years

Home sales have steadily declined in Ontario since 2018 when the city saw 186 homes sold. And despite mortgage rates at a historic low in 2021, buyers purchased 170 homes in Ontario, according to a report by the Four Rivers Association of Realtors. The five-year data, from 2018 to 2022, looked at real estate trends in Payette, Weiser, New Plymouth and Ontario. The region saw similar trends over the last five years. Home prices surged, and the demand for homes went up, with homes spending fewer days on the market and the number of houses sold in the region was down from the previous year, but not by much . . .