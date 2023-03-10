The average home price in Ontario increased by nearly 50% over the last five years

The average home price in Ontario increased by nearly 50% over five years. Meanwhile, compared to other cities in the western Treasure Valley, Ontario's remained among the lowest, according to a report from the Four Rivers Association of Realtors. (The Enterprise/FILE)
Home sales have steadily declined in Ontario since 2018 when the city saw 186 homes sold. And despite mortgage rates at a historic low in 2021, buyers purchased 170 homes in Ontario, according to a report by the Four Rivers Association of Realtors. The five-year data, from 2018 to 2022, looked at real estate trends in Payette, Weiser, New Plymouth and Ontario. The region saw similar trends over the last five years. Home prices surged, and the demand for homes went up, with homes spending fewer days on the market and the number of houses sold in the region was down from the previous year, but not by much . . .

Steven Mitchell is a general assignment reporter with the Malheur Enterprise. He has been a journalist in eastern Oregon since 2020 and covers education, local business, housing, natural resources and sports. For questions and news tips, call 971-263-3444 or email [email protected]