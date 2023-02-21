Contest seeks your photos of Malheur County – but don’t delay

Time’s running out for local photographers to submit their works to the Malheur Enterprise’s Discover photo contest.

The deadline for entries is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

This contest is open to amateur and professional photographers from Malheur County. The winning photo will be featured on the cover of the 2023 Discover magazine, produced by the Enterprise. Two runner-up photos will be featured inside the guide.

The contest seeks photos that capture the scenic nature of Malheur County and the spirit of its people. Nature scenes and activities are particularly sought.

The cover photo winner will receive a $100 gift card, and the runners-up will receive $50 gift cards. All will receive published credit on photos printed in the guide.

Photographers can submit up to five photos, which should be in jpeg format or available by link to a download program. Entries should be high resolution, at least 300 dpi, for best reproduction. They should be original and not watermarked. Cropping for publication will be at the discretion of the publisher.

Submit entries along with name, email address, phone number and mailing address to [email protected]. Also include a brief statement identifying the place, event or subject of the photo.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Clicksubscribe – $7.50 a month.