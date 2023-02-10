Public Notices: Week of Feb. 8, 2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

In the Matter of the Estate of CARRIE ELAINE ROSS, Deceased.

Case No.: 23 PB00801 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Donald Ross has been appointed personal representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the personal representative c/o Zanotelli Law Firm, 160 S. Main Street, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons who rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the personal representative, or the lawyer for the personal representative, Brian Zanotelli, 160 S. Main Street, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on Feb. 8, 2023.

Personal Representative: Attorney for Personal Representative:

Donald Ross Brian Zanotelli, OSB 992180

2405 Graham Blvd 160 Main St.

Vale, Oregon 97918 Vale, Oregon 97918

(208) 739-1415 (541)473-3188

[email protected]

Publish Dates: Feb. 8, Feb. 15, Feb. 22, 2023

******

IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

In the Matter of the Estate of FOSTEENA BROWN, Deceased.

Case No.: 6301 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Paul Clinton Emerson has been appointed Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons who rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Christine D. Mosier-Crysler, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on Feb. 8, 2023.

Respectfully,

Christine D. Mosier-Crysler,

OSB# 202437

Attorney for Personal Representative

Personal Representative: Attorney for Personal Representative:

Paul Clinton Emerson Christine D. Mosier-Crysler, OSB# 202437

240 NW 6th Street Post Office Box 220

Ontario, Oregon 97914 280 A Street East

(541) 212-1800 Vale, Oregon 97918

(541) 473-3141 Business

(541) 473-2651 Facsimile [email protected]

Publish Dates: Feb. 8, Feb. 15, Feb. 22, 2023

*****

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: February 8, 2023

*****

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: February 8, 2023