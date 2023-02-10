(File/Oregon Extension Service) Business & economy, In the community Enterprise local classified ads: Week of Feb. 8, 2023 by The Enterprise on February 10, 2023 The Enterprise Author More in Business & economy: Public Notices: Week of Feb. 8, 2023 February 10, 2023 Coming Up: Economic breakfast, history talk, Daddy dance pack calendar February 9, 2023 New oil change center opens in Ontario February 3, 2023 Local classifieds from the Malheur Enterprise, week of Feb. 8, 2023: Bulls, ranchwork and a moving sale . . . You've reached subscriber-only content Register for free to continue reading Free 3-day trial Already a subscriber? Log in here.