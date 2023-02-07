Malheur Enterprise’s Discover photo contest open for entries

Calling all Malheur County photo buffs: It’s time to check your photo files.

The Malheur Enterprise is accepting entries in its second annual Discover guide photo contest.

This contest is open to amateur and professional photographers from Malheur County. The winning photo will be featured on the cover of the 2023 Discover magazine, produced by the Enterprise. Two runner-up photos will be featured inside the guide.

The contest seeks photos that capture the scenic nature of Malheur County and the spirit of its people. Nature scenes and activities are particularly sought.

The cover photo winner will receive a $100 gift card, and the runners-up will receive $50 gift cards. All will receive published credit on photos printed in the guide.

The deadline for entries is 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28. Photographers can submit up to five photos, which should be in jpg format or available by link to a download program.

Submit entries along with name, email address, phone number and mailing address to [email protected]. Also include a brief statement identifying the place, event or subject of the photo.

Details: You may submit only photos you have taken yourself, and you must have all rights to its use

and permission of persons depicted in the image. The Enterprise will require permission to edit and

republish the winning photo. Entries must be available at high resolution, at least 300 dpi. for best

reproduction. The photos should be original, with minimal manipulation, and not watermarked. Vertical

scenes work best for the cover page dimensions of the quide. Cropping for

publication will be at the discretion of the editors.