Public Notices: Week of Feb. 1, 2023

NRCS OREGON

Malheur County Local Work Group

Meeting Announcement

Who – All, the public is invited.

What – Malheur County Local Work Group Meeting

Where – Malheur Education Service District, 363 A Street West, Vale, OR

Or online at: https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1614795005

When – February 16, 2023, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Why – USDA-NRCS is holding a local work group meeting to gather input from farmers, ranchers, state and federal agencies, agriculture and conservation organizations regarding natural resource conservation priorities and opportunities to invest collaboratively in Malheur County.

Contact: Lynn Larsen; District Conservationist – Malheur County; USDA-NRCS, 2925 SW 6th Avenue, Ontario, OR 97914, 541-823-5132. [email protected]

Publication date: Feb. 1, 2022

******

VALE OREGON IRRIGATION DISTRICT

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, to all assessment payers and other interested persons that the Board of Directors of the Vale Oregon Irrigation District will meet on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 1:00 pm at their office, to sit as a Board of Equalization to review and correct the assessment roll as prepared. The Operation & Maintenance fee for the year 2023 will be $200.00 per account and $40.40 per acre. These funds shall be used for the care, operation & maintenance of the district, delinquencies in collections, reserve and administrative expenses. In addition, the construction charges for 2023 shall be $2.58 per acre, payable to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation under contracts of the district. The assessment roll may be inspected during office hours at the Vale Oregon Irrigation District located at 521 A Street West, Vale, OR.

Vale Oregon Irrigation District

Jessi Hansen, Secretary

Published: February 1, 2023

*****