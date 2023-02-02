Public Notices: Local district election notices for week of Feb. 1, 2023

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Ontario Rural Road Assessment District #3

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Ontario Rural Road Assessment District #3.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

One (1) Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 4, 2023.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Authorized signature of district election authority

County Clerk January 25, 2023

Publish Date: Feb. 1, 2023

*******

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Ontario Recreation District

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Ontario Recreation District.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Position #4 Director 4 years

Position #5 Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 4, 2023.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Authorized signature of district election authority

County Clerk January 25, 2023

Publish Date: Feb. 1, 2023

******

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Hilltop Memorial Cemetery District

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Hilltop Memorial Cemetery District.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Two (2) Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 4, 2023.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Authorized signature of district election authority

County Clerk January 25, 2023

Publish date: Feb. 1, 2023

******

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Owyhee Cemetery Maintenance District

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Owyhee Cemetery Maintenance District.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

One (1) Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 4, 2023.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Authorized signature of district election authority

County Clerk January 24, 2023

Publish Date: Feb. 1, 2023

******

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Nyssa Rural Road Assessment District #2

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Nyssa Rural Road Assessment District #2.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Two (2) Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 4, 2023.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Authorized signature of district election authority

County Clerk January 24, 2023

Publish Date: Feb. 1, 2023

******

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Ironside Rural Road Assessment District #5

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Ironside Rural Road Assessment District #5.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

One (1) Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 4, 2023.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Authorized signature of district election authority

County Clerk January 30, 2023

Publish Date: Feb. 1, 2023

******

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Dell-Brogan Cemetery District

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Dell-Brogan Cemetery District.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

One (1) Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 4, 2023.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Authorized signature of district election authority

County Clerk January 30, 2023

Publish Date: Feb. 1, 2023

******