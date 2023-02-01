They’re hiring: Local jobs Feb. 1, 2023

Here are some of the job openings this week in Malheur County:

Warmsprings Irrigation Hiring

Immediate opening for a full time Equipment Operator/field personnel. CDL REQUIRED

as condition of Employment. Benefits included. Application available at the district office,

334 Main St N.., Vale, OR., 541-473-3951. Submit Resume’ with application.

******

General Ranch Work

Help feed cattle • Help with calving • Full time

Possible housing.208-741-6850

******

JOIN OUR TEAM

Now accepting applications!

The Malheur Enterprise newspaper, based in Vale, is seeking an energetic, efficient

person to join our team as production assistant/office manager. The job will available

now, and starts at 28 hours a week over 4 days a week, with some flexibility. Pay range:

$14 to $17, depending on experience.

In this job:

• You can be a key member of the team that delivers nationally-recognized journalism to

Malheur County.

• You will use computer systems to oversee circulation tasks and provide great

customer service to those publishing public notices, classified ads and community

news.

• You are the welcoming public face for our company, helping process payments, route

inquiries to the appropriate staffer, and help ensure that the Enterprise remains known

for its attention to customer care.

• You will report directly to the publisher and you will be encouraged to help problem-

solve and innovate procedures for our company.

• You will have the opportunity to learn new skills and build this to a full-time position.

The best applicant will have computer and typing skills, a demonstrated ability to pay

close attention to detail, good communication skills, and a desire to thrive in an

environment where you have the freedom to achieve and succeed. We can

train/arrange training for computer software used. A high school diploma and references

are necessary.

Join the team that believes in serving the community with high standards and ethics.

To apply, send cover letter and resumé to Publisher Les Zaitz,

[email protected]