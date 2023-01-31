Area wrestlers claim top finishes at New Plymouth tournament

NEW PLYMOUTH – Every wrestling team in Malheur County participated in the R.D. Brown Invitational Tournament last weekend.

In the women’s bracket team scores, Nyssa finished second with 55 points while Vale was fourth with 53 points and Adrian finished 12th.

In men’s team standings, Nyssa claimed 11th place with 34 points while Vale was 12th with 29 points, Ontario was 13th with 28 team points and Adrian claimed 14th place with 17 points.

Adrian’s Virginia Tolman claimed second place at 100 pounds and Vale’s Ava Collins clinched first place in the 145-pound weight class.

In boys individual results Sam Espinoza of Ontario claimed fourth place at 98 pounds while Vale’s Omar Vega finished fourth at 106 pounds and teammate Kase Schaffeld claimed sixth place at 160 pounds.

Nyssa’s William Savage finished . . .