Public Notices: Week of Jan. 26, 2023

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Ironside Cemetery District

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Ironside Cemetery District.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

One (1) Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 4, 2023.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Authorized signature of district election authority

County Clerk January 20, 2023

Publish date: January 25, 2023

******

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Juntura Rural Road Assessment District #4

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Juntura Rural Road Assessment District #4.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Two (2) Director 2 year unexpired

One (1) Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

******

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Adrian School District #61

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Adrian School District #61.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Zone #4 Director 4 years

Zone #5 Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

******

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Harper School District #66

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Harper School District #66.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Position #1 Director 4 years

Position #5 Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

County Clerk January 17, 2023

Publish date: January 25, 2023