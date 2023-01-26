Public Notices: Week of Jan. 26, 2023

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts
Ironside Cemetery District
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Ironside Cemetery District.
Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office
One (1) Director 4 years
The election will be conducted by mail.
Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.
The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 4, 2023.
The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.
The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .
/s/ Gayle V. Trotter
Authorized signature of district election authority
County Clerk January 20, 2023
Publish date: January 25, 2023
Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts
Juntura Rural Road Assessment District #4
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Juntura Rural Road Assessment District #4.
Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office
Two (2) Director 2 year unexpired
One (1) Director 4 years
The election will be conducted by mail.
Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Adrian School District #61
Adrian School District #61
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Adrian School District #61.
Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office
Zone #4 Director 4 years
Zone #5 Director 4 years
The election will be conducted by mail.
Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Harper School District #66
Harper School District #66
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Harper School District #66.
Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office
Position #1 Director 4 years
Position #5 Director 4 years
The election will be conducted by mail.
County Clerk January 17, 2023
Publish date: January 25, 2023