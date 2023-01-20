Public Notices: Local district election notices, week of Jan. 18, 2023

*******

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Jordan Valley School District #3

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Jordan Valley School District #3.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Position #1 Director 4 years

Position #5 Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 4, 2023.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 16 2023.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Authorized signature of district election authority

County Clerk January 13, 2023

Publish Date: Jan. 18, 2023

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Pioneer Nursing Home Health District

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Pioneer Nursing Home Health District.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Position #3 Director 4 years

Position #4 Director 4 years

Position #5 Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 4, 2023.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Authorized signature of district election authority

County Clerk January 13, 2023

Publish Date: Jan, 18, 2023

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Vale Rural Fire Protection District

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Vale Rural Fire Protection District.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Position #3 Director 4 years

Position #4 Director 4 years

Position #5 Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 4, 2023.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Authorized signature of district election authority

County Clerk January 13, 2023

Publish Date: Jan. 18, 2023

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Malheur Education Service District, Region 14

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Malheur Education Service District, Region 14.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Zone #2 Director 4 years

Zone #4 Director 4 years

Zone #5 Director 4 years

At Large Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 4, 2023.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Authorized signature of district election authority

County Clerk January 12, 2023

Publish date: Jan. 18, 2023

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Jordan Valley Cemetery District

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Jordan Valley Cemetery District.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

One (1) Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 4, 2023.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Authorized signature of district election authority

County Clerk January 12, 2023

Publish date: Jan. 18, 2023

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Valley View Cemetery District

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Valley View Cemetery District.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

One (1) Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 4, 2023.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Authorized signature of district election authority

County Clerk January 12, 2023

Publish date: Jan. 18, 2023

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Arock School District #81

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Arock School District #81.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Position #2 Director 4 years

Position #4 Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 4, 2023.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Authorized signature of district election authority

County Clerk January 12, 2023

Publish date: Jan. 18, 2023

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Juntura School District #12

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Juntura School District #12.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Position #2 Director 4 years

Position #5 Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 4, 2023.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Authorized signature of district election authority

County Clerk January 12, 2023

Publish date: Jan. 18, 2023

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Vale School District #84

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, an election will be held to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist on the board of Vale School District #84.

Open position(s) Title of Office Term of Office

Position #1 Director 4 years

Position #3 Director 4 years

The election will be conducted by mail.

Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon, not later than the 61st day before the date of the regular district election. If the district election is held on the same date as a Primary or General Election, each candidate must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination not later than the 70th day before the date of the election.

The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 4, 2023.

The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/.

The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise .

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Authorized signature of district election authority

County Clerk January 12, 2023

Publish date: Jan. 18, 2023

