Vale’s Trevor Bates and Zach Kausler of Nyssa wait for the rebound on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Vikings won 57-52. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)
Schools

Vale, Nyssa split wins in weekend basketball

by on

More in Schools:

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Vale boys, Nyssa girls win in Viking-Bulldog basketball matches on Saturday, Jan. 14 . . .

     