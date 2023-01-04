Ontario City Councilor Eddie Melendrez was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants on New Year’s Day, according to the Malheur County District Attorney’s Office. (The Enterprise/FILE)
Ontario city councilor cited for driving under the influence

