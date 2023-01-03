Vale places 2 on all-tournament basketball team

Diesel Johnson and Colton Stepleton of Vale High School’s boys basketball team made the all-tournament team at the Truckstop Tournament in New Plymouth, Idaho.

The Vikings beat Kamiah 59-49 in play on Thursday, Dec. 28, lost to Nampa Christian 66-54 and then lost in the tournament third-place matchup with New Plymouth. Vale lost that game 53-38.

The Nyssa Bulldogs competed in the tournament too, losing 62-33 to Nampa Christian and beating Ontario 69-42. Ontario lost to New Plymouth 66-31 and to Soda Springs 48-34.

Adrian lost to Liberty Charter 50-45 and then went on a run, beating Garden Valley 85-62 and Council 63-56.

Michael Sanders of Nyssa takes a shot against Nampa Christian in tournament play on Thursday, Dec. 28. The Nampa team won the game 62-33. (ANGIE . . .