Ontario man pursues vote to give rural areas more members in Oregon House

ONTARIO – Antonio Sunseri believes in democracy.And he has an ambitious blueprint to ensure democracy continues to thrive and succeed in eastern Oregon.Sunseri plans to craft a ballot initiative designed to expand the Oregon House by 240 seats. If passed by voters the measure would divide Oregon House District 60 – which includes Baker, Grant, Harney, Malheur counties and a piece of Lake County – into five sections.“That would allow Malheur County to have two full legislative districts and that would make gerrymandering hard to do,” said Sunseri.Sunseri, who ran and lost against current state Rep. Mark Owens in the 2022 November election on the Progressive Part ticket, said his initiative will safeguard democracy.“It would help representation be more local,” said Sunseri.A larger lower house, he said, will enhance the relationship between voters and their representatives. The size of District 60 inhibits that.“It is harder . . .