U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden's proposed legislation has been dubbed a bipartisan effort. The legislation would protect 15 miles of the Owyhee River from new damming and diversion of the river and designates 1.1 million acres of the canyonlands as wilderness. Additionally, there are provisions to establish broader public land management around cattle grazing. Meanwhile, some ranchers who are otherwise supportive of the bill are concerned about how the legislation will be implemented . . .