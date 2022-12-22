In the community Obituaries: for the week of Dec. 21, 2022 by The Enterprise on December 22, 2022 The Enterprise Author More in In the community: Federal bill will boost projects for TVCC, food hub, irrigation district in Malheur County December 22, 2022 Nyssa executive’s onion industry videos nets state award for promoting agriculture December 22, 2022 Nyssa News: Dinner a no-go this year, but plan to help in 2023 December 21, 2022 Obituaries from the Dec. 21 Malheur Enterprise: Joyce Delores Hussey, Perry James Walsh, Carrie Elaine Ross . . . You've reached subscriber-only content Register for free to continue reading Free 3-day trial Already a subscriber? Log in here.