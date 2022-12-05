Vale City Hall is in the holiday festive mood with a host of decorations. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise) In the community Vale holds holiday parade on Saturday – you can still get in by Steven Mitchell on December 5, 2022 Steven Mitchell Author More in In the community: Breakfast with Santa delivers cheer, gifts and a good meal December 5, 2022 Ontario parade lines the street with crowd warmed by music, elves – and candy December 5, 2022 Four Rivers’ Spirit & Light Show offers a fun holiday celebration on Saturday December 2, 2022 Vale's first light parade kicks off Saturday at 5:30 p.m. from Vale High School and goes through downtown . . . You've reached subscriber-only content Register for free to continue reading Free 3-day trial Already a subscriber? Log in here.