Ontario parade lines the street with crowd warmed by music, elves – and candy

The weather was about perfect for the 2022 Winter Wonderland Parade – chilly but sunny.

And the promise of candy – lots of candy – kept kids hopping along the parade route on Saturday, Dec. 3. The annual event, put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the Malheur Enterprise, featured floats, horses, royalty, bands and more as it moved down Southwest Fourth Avenue into downtown Ontario.

One of the most popular pre-parade stops was the office of CASA of Eastern Oregon, where parade spectators could get hot chocolate and popcorn.

And there were special dignitaries.

Bob Quinn, Ontario hotelier, presided as the parade grand marshal.

Aurora Corona, a student at Alameda Elementary School, rode as the junior grand marshal, a title earned by writing the winning essay to set the parade’s theme.

And the Winter Wonderland Parade court – Queen Ella Draper and Princesses Abby Grimes and Julia Haney

– bundled up for their tour in the back of a classic pickup truck.

And the most important figure – Santa – was the last in line, delighting the crowd that lined the route from start to finish.

A high school musician sports holiday décor for the Winter Wonderland Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Volunteers at CASA handed out hot chocolate and popcorn to spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A Shriners clown gives away a hug during the Winter Wonderland Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A state honor guard leads the way for the Winter Wonderland Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

The court for the Winter Wonderland Parade gets a chilly ride on on Saturday, Dec. 3. The annual parade is put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Aurora Corona, junior grand marshal and a student at Alameda Elementary School, rides with Ontario Police Chief Mike Iwai in the Winter Wonderland Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. The annual parade is put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

The band from Fruitland High School entertains spectators with holiday tunes during the Winter Wonderland Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. The annual parade is put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A parade spectator thanks Guardsmen during the Winter Wonderland Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Riders move down Southwest Fourth Avenue in the Winter Wonderland Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

The band from New Plymouth entertains spectators with holiday tunes during the Winter Wonderland Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. The annual parade is put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

The Ontario band marches in the Winter Wonderland Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. The annual parade is put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

The Winter Wonderland Parade gets started for a chilly run on Saturday, Dec. 3. The annual parade is put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Children play a key role in the Winter Wonderland Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Santa closes out the Winter Wonderland Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

The Ontario High School soccer team, state champions, cheer on the crowd during the Winter Wonderland Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Sparky rides Ontario’s ladder truck in the Winter Wonderland Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Entries came in all sizes and designs in the Winter Wonderland Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. This entry was the sweepstakes winner. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Amanda Longoni, Vale 4th of July Rodeo queen, greets spectators at the Winter Wonderland Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Spectators line Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario during the Winter Wonderland Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. The annual parade is put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

The Malheur Enterprise newspaper again was the title sponsor of the Winter Wonderland Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. The annual parade is put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Vale Fire showed off its new ladder truck in the Winter Wonderland Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, put on by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

