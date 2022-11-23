Enterprise wins awards for ad design

The Malheur Enterprise won seven awards in state competition for print advertising design, including sweeping one category.

The Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association recently announced the awards, which recognize the quality and effectiveness of newspaper designs for advertising clients.

The Enterprise, based in Vale, took all places in the category best multi-sponsor ads for its division.

The paper won first place for “Mexican Independence Day,” featuring Mexican merchants; second place for “Think Pink” for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and third for “We’re Open” to promote local restaurants return to full service after pandemic restrictions..

The “Think Pink” ad, featuring multiple businesses, also won first place for best use of one color.

“We won’t be bucked off,” promoting Enterprise journalism, won second place in best single promotional ad and a Memorial weekend sale promotion for Burnt River Farms won second for best multi-color merchant ad.

The paper took third for a full-page ad for the Vale FFA auction in the category of best institutional image ad.

“We take pride in delivering great design for local businesses,” said Publisher Les Zaitz. “We have a strong creative team and our account representative, Rose Zueger, does a super job of listening carefully to customers and returning with designs to serve their goals.”

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM – Available for $7.50 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for – day in and day out from the Enterprise.