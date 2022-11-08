Vale's Kase Schaffeld (4) runs for daylight during a playoff game against Siuslaw Saturday, Nov. 5. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL) Schools Vale pounds Siuslaw and Adrian overpowers Dufur as teams advance in football playoffs by Pat Caldwell on November 8, 2022 Pat Caldwell Author More in Schools: Vale’s defeat of Burns sets up first-round prep football playoff game Saturday November 4, 2022 NYSSA NEWS: School class selling tickets for Bulldog blanket drawing November 3, 2022 Tigers outlast Tillamook in prep soccer playoff action November 2, 2022 The Vikings crawled all over visiting Siuslaw Saturday, Nov. 5, in a first-round Class 3A state football playoff game . . . You've reached subscriber-only content Register for free to continue reading Free 3-day trial Already a subscriber? Log in here.