Ontario's Jaaziel Chavez (13) dribbles past Tillamook's Bryant Castillo (4) during their game Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Ontario. Ontario won the game in extra time, 2-1. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL) Schools Tigers outlast Tillamook in prep soccer playoff action by Pat Caldwell on November 2, 2022 Pat Caldwell Author More in Schools: State eyes ways to restart migrant ed enrollment in Nyssa November 2, 2022 Four Rivers, Ontario advance in state soccer playoffs November 1, 2022 Adrian wins league title with win over Union, opens football playoffs at home October 31, 2022 Ontario's win over Tillamook means the Tigers will host a second playoff game Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m . . . You've reached subscriber-only content Register for free to continue reading Free 3-day trial Already a subscriber? Log in here.