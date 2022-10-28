Public Notices for the week of Oct. 26, 2022

PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF OREGON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT HEARINGA public comment hearing is set regarding Idaho Power Company Petition for Certificate of Public Con- venience and Necessity concerning a proposed 300 mile overhead 500 Kilovolt transmission line planned from Longhorn Station near Boardman to the existing Hemingway Substation in Southwest Idaho. The PUC will hold a public comment hearing at Eastern Oregon University’s Gilbert Event Center November 16,2022 TIME: 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. If there are Persons not able to attend, they may submit comments to the Commission via . . .