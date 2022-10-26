Jordan Valley's Jalee Mastrejuan tries for the block against Prairie City, Saturday, Oct. 22. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS) Schools Jordan Valley netters claim fourth-place finish at district tournament by Pat Caldwell on October 26, 2022 Pat Caldwell Author More in Schools: Adrian splits weekend volleyball matches, opens state playoff action on Wednesday October 25, 2022 More black than blue in annual football rivalry between Vale and Nyssa October 24, 2022 Vale training offers parents facts on drug risks, trends October 21, 2022 Area volleyball teams will compete in postseason games beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26 . . . You've reached subscriber-only content Register for free to continue reading Free 3-day trial Already a subscriber? Log in here.